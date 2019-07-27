Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Forward Air stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 295,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,168. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

