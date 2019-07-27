Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 112.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. 1,033,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,064. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

