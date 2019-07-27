Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 49,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 6,702,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.