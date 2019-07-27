Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,749 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,889 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cree by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 65,946 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cree by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,495 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 692,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -420.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.73 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.46 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,251.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.