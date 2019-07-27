Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

CTVA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 3,052,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,209. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

