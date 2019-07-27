QYNO Price Down 12.1% This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, QYNO has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $1,936.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

