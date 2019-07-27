Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $61,533.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00293122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.01603041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, DDEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

