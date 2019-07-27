Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $8.23 million and $1.05 million worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.06109078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00047557 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

