Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,661,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,575,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

