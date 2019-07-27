Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,790,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.48. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

