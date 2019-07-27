Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 24.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 28.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 378,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,893,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 860,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,863.

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,194. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.