Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) by 320.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 17.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 423,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

