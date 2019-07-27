Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 69,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 136,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of GE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

