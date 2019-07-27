Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 3,040 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 166.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6,324.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 89.90, a quick ratio of 89.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 8.39%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

