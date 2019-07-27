QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $451,362.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00288535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.01623784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00120509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023957 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000602 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.