Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.42-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. Qiagen also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,992. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JSR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.