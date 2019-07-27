QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QADB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.93 million, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QADB. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

