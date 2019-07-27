Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Tile Shop Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tile Shop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tile Shop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

TTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

