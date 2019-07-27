Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Decreased by Svb Leerink

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $562,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 9,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $389,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,990 shares of company stock worth $2,497,045. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

