Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,600,000 after purchasing an additional 823,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after purchasing an additional 398,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

