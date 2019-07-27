Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. PGGM Investments grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,520.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,485,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,393,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 575,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 27,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $962,300.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,744.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

