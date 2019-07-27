PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZC stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of $934.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.