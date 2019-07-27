PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.04 million.PTC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.43-1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Griffin Securities downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $73.36. 2,001,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,437. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a one year low of $72.56 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

