Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.70. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 21 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

