PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

PRO traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. 634,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Get PROS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Nomura upped their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PROS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.