Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

PFPT traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. 1,311,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Proofpoint has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $132.85.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $2,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,477.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,051,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,913. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 82.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Proofpoint by 72.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Proofpoint by 23.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.