Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 106.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after buying an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 266.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after buying an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $59,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 23.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,366,000 after buying an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In other news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $551,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock worth $5,383,467 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,515. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

