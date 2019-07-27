Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $362.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

