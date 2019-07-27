Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 1,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on PFIE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Aegis began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 31,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,801. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

