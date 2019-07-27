Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

PG opened at $114.73 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,679 shares of company stock worth $30,118,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

