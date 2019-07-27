Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $17.95.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $158,533.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Richard Lee Van, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at $329,885.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

