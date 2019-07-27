Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 5.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

