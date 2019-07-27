Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.18. 956,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $287.66 and a 52 week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

