Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 213,050 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 213,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Mitek Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 634,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 166.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 38,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $424,457.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $82,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $632,224 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 679,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.22. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.