Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 3,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The company has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.45. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

