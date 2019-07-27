Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 7,738 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after buying an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after buying an additional 325,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,189,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,243 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 34,127,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,718,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $246.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.