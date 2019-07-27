PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

