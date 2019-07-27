PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,802,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,927,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,757,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,629,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

