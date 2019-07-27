PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.