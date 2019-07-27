PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,297. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

