PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,527,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,883,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,341,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 259,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 989,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.