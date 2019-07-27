PostCoin (POST) Trading Up 53.6% This Week

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. PostCoin has a total market cap of $30,887.00 and $116.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000751 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

