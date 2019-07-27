Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Up 13.1% in July

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,261,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 3,769,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 869,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,152. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 88.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.