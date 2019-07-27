Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $172.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

NYSE PJC traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $82.52.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.