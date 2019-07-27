Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0404

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $5,738.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00293030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.01605372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

