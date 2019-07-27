Pi Financial Raises Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) Price Target to C$1.35

Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.35 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:BGM opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. Barkerville Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $224.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Barkerville Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

