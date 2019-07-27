Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $18.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.