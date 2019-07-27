Phore 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,943.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. Phore has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $37,943.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019998 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,111,256 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

