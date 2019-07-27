Phonecoin (PHON) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 92.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Phonecoin has a market cap of $17,604.00 and $34.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00293122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.01603041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 93,345,312 coins and its circulating supply is 92,945,062 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.