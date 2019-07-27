Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $19.05. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 38,951 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $514.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.93.

In other Phoenix Global Resources news, insider Sir Michael Rake bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,240.69).

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

